Max receives surfing honours

SURFING Victoria is proud to award the 18th life membership to Max Wells OAM.

Max has been involved in all aspects of the sport of surfing, from management of the Victorian and Australian Surfing Teams, judging at Surfing Victoria events and event director of the Rip Curl Pro for 13 years.

Employed at Surfing Victoria for 16 years, of which he was CEO for 14 years, Max grew the organisation from two to eight staff members whilst financially securing the future of Surfing Victoria for years to come.

Surfing Victoria under his leadership has been a pioneer in Indigenous sport and recreation participation programs, along with tirelessly working towards gender equality with the creation of a state wide female surfing program.

Surfing Victoria’s chairman Paul Robson is proud to formally recognise Max’s commitment to Surfing Victoria.

“On behalf of Surfing Victoria, it is a great honour to provide Max Wells OAM with a Life Membership,” he said.

“Max’s dedication and impact to the sport of surfing has been huge. He is viewed as a leader, mentor and friend within the surfing community.

“Surfing Victoria is indebted to Max for his passion, hard work and strategic direction provided to our sport.”

Max was also awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for service to surfing and to the community in 2014.

“Surfing Victoria has been a massive part of my life for over 25 years,” Max said.

“I am honoured to be awarded a life membership and join a small group of well deserving recipients.

“It is extremely special to be given the award and I would like to thank everyone who I have worked with over the past two decades, my family Deb, Sarah and Kate for all of their support and all of the members of Surfing Victoria during my time there.”

Max is still involved with Surfing Victoria in an advisory role and working at select events across the state.