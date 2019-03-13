McFarlane involved in pile-up

Week’s rest: Thomas McFarlane will likely have a week off the bike after “popping” his shoulder in a crash at Bendigo on Sunday night, competing in the Bendigo Maddison.

THE Bendigo Maddison cycling event on Sunday of the Long Weekend was marred by a nasty crash.

Cycling Victoria will investigate the crash which resulted in one spectator and four riders being taken to hospital.

The incident occurred on the 62nd lap of the race, with one rider spilling over the fence and crashing into a spectator.

The spectator Ross Forster,70, of Maryborough was taken to the Bendigo Hospital with head injuries, and was later transferred to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

Also caught up in the mayhem was Leongatha’s Thomas McFarlane who was competing in the event. McFarlane was lucky to escape with a dislocated collar-bone and a sore knee. He was unable to finish the race.