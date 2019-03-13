Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 | Posted by

McFarlane involved in pile-up

Week’s rest: Thomas McFarlane will likely have a week off the bike after “popping” his shoulder in a crash at Bendigo on Sunday night, competing in the Bendigo Maddison.

THE Bendigo Maddison cycling event on Sunday of the Long Weekend was marred by a nasty crash.
Cycling Victoria will investigate the crash which resulted in one spectator and four riders being taken to hospital.
The incident occurred on the 62nd lap of the race, with one rider spilling over the fence and crashing into a spectator.
The spectator Ross Forster,70, of Maryborough was taken to the Bendigo Hospital with head injuries, and was later transferred to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.
Also caught up in the mayhem was Leongatha’s Thomas McFarlane who was competing in the event. McFarlane was lucky to escape with a dislocated collar-bone and a sore knee. He was unable to finish the race.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=27850

Posted by on Mar 13 2019. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...

Recently Added