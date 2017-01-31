McKenzie breaks record

PERFECT conditions prevailed on Saturday morning and 73 athletes enjoyed the fine conditions.

Camryn McKenzie had a brilliant morning collecting a swag of personal bests and breaking the Under 9 Girls 700m record with a time of 3:10.36.

Hayden Purton (U6B) also set a new record with a time of 1:23.39 in the 300m.

Our three duel athletes, Rachel Aitken (U15G), Nicola Slade (U14G) and Tevuro Ihomana Montgomery (U12G) also competed at Casey Fields this week in the Athletics Victoria Country Championships and performed well against top notch state wide competition.

The Gippsland Regional competition at Berwick is fast approaching and we wish all our competitors well for the two day championships.

The best performances for this week are listed below.

5PBs:

U9B: Jake Marotta, 60m Hurdles, triple Jump, 70m, Discus, 700m

U11G: Ella Smith: 800m, 60m Hurdles, Long Jump, 70m, Javelin

4PBs:

U6B: Jaedon Kindom: 60mH, 70m, Long Jump, 300m

U6G: Daisy Marotta: 300m, 60m Hurdles, Triple Jump, 70m

U9G: Camryn McKenzie and Chelsea Dalton, 70m, 60m Hurdles, 700m, Triple Jump

U10B: Archie Terlich and Saxon Saunders, Discus, 60m Hurdles, 70m, Triple Jump

U12G: Maya Fraser, 800m, 60m Hurdles, Long Jump, 70m