Meeniyan bakery business rises to the top

ALL SMILES: (L-R) Andrew Graham, Marco Orr, and Patricia and Stephen Orr celebrate their new location and next step in their business, Pandesal Bakery.

THEIR new location is bigger and better, but Pandesal Bakery has maintained their small town feel and quality produce.

Now located at 96 Whitelaw Street, Meeniyan, the spacious, alluring location – which is a delicate blend of country and industrial – boasts a variety of artesian breads and pastries.

Owners Patricia and Stephen Orr vowed that while they were expanding, they would maintain their product excellence.

“We won’t mass produce. We make everything from scratch using local produce,” Patricia said.

“It’s a better flavour. Our bread has no preservatives too, which is better for the digestive system.”

Patricia said their use of real, South Gippsland butter, only using basic ingredients and a long fermentation process, all combine to enhance flavours and is better for gut health.

While the bakery specialises in sourdoughs, they also offer delectable Turkish loaves, ciabatta, polenta, fruit loaves, spelt sourdough and many more varieties.

“Every day we have all different breads,” Patricia said.

“We’ll have more pastry and bread varieties now too.”

Their freshly baked golden croissants, danishes and other pastries will have your mouth watering, and can be washed down with some of the best coffee around.

The expansion not only means more delectable pastries and breads, but increases the need for more staff.

Patricia said since relocating two weeks ago, they had taken on more staff and were looking to employ additional team members, especially another baker.

Their larger venue will also allow them to cater and provide workshops in pastry, bread and cake-making for adults and children.

Juliet La Fontaine, current employee of Pandesal Bakery and teaching chef at TAFE Chisholm, will head these future workshops.

Patricia and Stephen said the community support had been “unbelievable” in helping them relocate and since re-opening their doors.

With the long weekend approaching and an influx of customers expected, Pandesal Bakery are preparing themselves now for the busy period ahead.

For more information, pop in store or call the bakery on 5664 7468.