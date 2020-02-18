Posted by brad

Meeniyan Garlic Festival tantalises foodies

Angie Camacho and Rohan Wastell of Mirboo North had a great day selling and discussing their garlic.

THOUSANDS of people from around Victoria enjoyed the food, drink, games, entertainment and positive atmosphere at the fourth annual Meeniyan Garlic Festival on Saturday.

Countless stalls were set up throughout the Meeniyan Recreation Reserve showing off some of Gippsland’s finest garlic and garlic-themed foods, while kids were entertained by various games including mini golf and sack races.

Around 8000 people attended the festival, ensuring it was as successful as ever.

“It’s just grown and grown, and is in a nice pattern of success now,” one of the event organisers, Laurie Martin, said.

“People not only appreciate the chance to learn about and try the produce, but they enjoy how friendly and relaxed the atmosphere is.”

While the much sought-after produce is always a hit at the festival, with people travelling great distances to try it, there was a family theme to the festival this year.

Children’s games, music and other entertainment guaranteed there was something for everyone.

“To make it attractive for kids you need things for kids to do, and that’s what we’ve tried to involve,” Laurie said.

The garlic didn’t disappoint either, with festival-goers having the opportunity to buy and try a range of foods, whether it be garlic cloves, sauces, pastries, or even meat dishes and paella.

“We’ve got a lot of produce. You can learn about it, you can buy it, you can talk to the growers, or you can just eat and have fun,” Laurie said.

“It brings such a diversity of people to the event looking to enjoy themselves, and they always have a smile on their face after, which is very rewarding for us.”

The festival will be kicking on next year, with even more in store for those who go.

QUALITY PRODUCE: Julie Wallace of Weyhill Farm, Ranceby, contributed to the success of the Meeniyan Garlic Festival.

Mat Garthwaite, owner of Mat’s Hot Shop, had many hot and garlic sauces on offer for attendees.

