Posted by brad

Meeting votes to dismiss council

A public meeting in Leongatha tonight overwhelmingly voted to ask Victorian Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek to dismiss South Gippsland Shire Council.

The meeting was called by the Leongatha Business Association following public concerrns about internal disputes with council and conflicts of interest hindering council’s ability to govern effectively.

The meeting at Leongatha Memorial Hall was attended by hundreds of people.

Some people voted against the motion, while others abstained, saying they needed more information about the implications of dismissing council.

Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien said an act of parliament must be passed for council to be dismissed.

Loud and clear: voters raise their hands in support of dismissing South Gippsland Shire Council at a public meeting at Leongatha Memorial Hall this evening.