Thursday, March 14th, 2019 | Posted by

Meeting votes to dismiss council

A public meeting in Leongatha tonight overwhelmingly voted to ask Victorian Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek to dismiss South Gippsland Shire Council.
The meeting was called by the Leongatha Business Association following public concerrns about internal disputes with council and conflicts of interest hindering council’s ability to govern effectively.
The meeting at Leongatha Memorial Hall was attended by hundreds of people.
Some people voted against the motion, while others abstained, saying they needed more information about the implications of dismissing council. 
Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien said an act of parliament must be passed for council to be dismissed.

Loud and clear: voters raise their hands in support of dismissing South Gippsland Shire Council at a public meeting at Leongatha Memorial Hall this evening.  

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=27914

Posted by on Mar 14 2019. Filed under Featured, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...

Recently Added