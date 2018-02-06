Megaramp tussle

THE largest skating ramp in the southern hemisphere continues to cause tension between neighbours at Nyora.

Peter Wilson will soon finish the second ramp he has built on his property at 80 Restlee Drive, after agreeing to move the original ramp at a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) hearing following objections from neighbours.

The new ramp measures 95m long by 13m wide, and cost him $65,000 to build.

Mr Wilson, a professional golfer, is now seeking to operate bed and breakfast accommodation on site, and hopes to attract elite skaters to train at the ramp and hold events.

South Gippsland Shire Council approved the offering of accommodation within an existing building it had approved, but neighbours objected and appealed council’s decision at VCAT.

VCAT held a hearing on Tuesday, January 30, and the matter is now with VCAT for decision.

The Star has been told VCAT has asked council for more information. A decision could be made within six to eight weeks.

Mr Wilson said, “I wanted a place for my interstate family to be able to stay when they come to visit, for the athletes to be able to stay and train on the mega ramp, and for tourists to have an Air B and B option to stay for the Penguin Parade, Gumbuya World and Wilsons Prom.”

Testing of the new mega ramp began on the Australia Day long weekend.

“It worked out fantastic. Both my kids now use the whole ramp. There are a couple of minor adjustments to go and it will be fully operational,” Mr Wilson said.

“To have such a ramp in the South Gippsland Shire is going be fantastic for the community and tourism of the area. Athletes are going to come from around the state, interstate and all over the world.”