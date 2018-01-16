Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 | Posted by

Melbourne Cup winner at Stony Creek

MELBOURNE Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne took to the Stony Creek track this week trialling her racehorse trainer and brother Patrick Payne’s horses.
In 2015, Michelle was the first woman to win the Melbourne Cup and only the fifth woman to ride in the race that stops a nation with Stony Creek Racing Club CEO Sarah Wolf saying that it was great to have a Melbourne Cup winning jockey such as Michelle ride the track.
“It was terrific to welcome Michelle down to Stony Creek for the time trials along with the other trainers and jockeys from across Victoria,” she said
“Around 50 horses travelled from across the state for the trials, which is a great reflection on the facilities and training opportunities Stony Creek can provide for country racing.
“The popularity of these trials at Stony Creek was helped with the creation of the 900 metre trial race, the other trial lengths were 1000, 1100 and a 1600 metre trial.
“It was great to hear the feedback from trainer Patrick Payne that he thought the track was in perfect condition, even after the full day of racing only the day before, and that he thought the trials at Stony Creek were a good training exercise.
“We often hear from trainers and jockeys that one of the things they like about the Stony Creek course is the rise in the course over the back that makes a good challenge for the horses.”

Race guest: Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne caught up with committee member Ross Batten at the Stony Creek Racing Club recently.

