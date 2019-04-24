MEMORIES STILL HAUNT TOM MANY YEARS ON

A WORLD AWAY: Tom Parsons as an enthusiastic pilot with the Royal Australian Air Force in World War Two.

HE was 22 and following orders, like any other serviceman in World War Two.

Only those orders resulted in the death of more than 1000 lives in a single night.

The memory still haunts the man, Tom Parsons, now 96 and a resident of Leongatha.

He was a pathfinder pilot with the Royal Australian Air Force, flying ahead of the main bombing fleet that would drop eight 250lb incendiary bombs on the German town of Chemnitz.

It was there the German military manufactured guidance systems used in the bombing of London.

The whole town, about the size of Korumburra, was burnt during the Allied attack that night.

“That has haunted me ever since, what I must have done to the people in that town, but it stopped the manufacture of the guidance systems and there were no more bombs dropped on London,” Mr Parsons said.

“That was the worst raid that we ever did but we did what we were told.”

As a pathfinder pilot, Mr Parsons’ role was to drop marker bombs three minutes ahead of the main squadron, to denote where they were to bomb.

“It was in the middle of the night. We left about 11pm from Upwood in England on the east coast and we were there in Germany at 1am and would be home about 3am,” he said.

Mr Parsons still keeps in touch with his navigator from that night, Dick Burgess, now aged 98 and living in London.

Every ANZAC Day, as proud as Mr Parsons feels, he will not speak of his pride on the day.

For him, April 25 is a day of reflection.

“It means we remember all the men in the different forces – the army, the navy and the air force – who did as they were ordered and never came home,” he said.

Mr Parsons enrolled in a pilots’ training course with 32 other men in 1942. Just 16 survived the war.

He was 19 and trained in South Australia. He was 23 when the war ended in 1945.

“You just did what you were told. You didn’t worry about it at that age. The worrying started years later of course. It comes back to you,” Mr Parsons said.

For the first time, he will be making the journey to Leongatha’s mid-morning ANZAC Day service tomorrow (Thursday) from a nursing home in Korumburra, his temporary home for now.

Age may have caught up with the Leongatha RSL’s oldest veteran but has not dampened his enthusiasm for ANZAC Day, for he will wear his medals – with inner pride – that acknowledge his service to country and Queen.

“I’m amazed that I’m still able to do this and take part in ANZAC Day as a 96 year old. I’ve seen every ANZAC Day since I came home in 1945,” he said.