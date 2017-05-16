Men talk sheds

MEMBERS of men’s shed from around Gippsland united last Wednesday for a meeting.

President of the Victorian Men’s Shed Association Lindsay Oates, secretary David Mudge and committee member Barbara Look ran the meeting at Wonthaggi Woodcrafts.

Guest speaker, former Australian cricketer Alan Hurst, spoke about his lifelong career in national test cricket and international refereeing.

Department of Health and Human Services community participations officer Tania Cake spoke about Men’s Shed groups applying for community grants and what the department can do to help with applications.

Each shed had the opportunity to share news and updates with other sheds.

Inverloch Men’s Shed will be flat out throughout June, with a golf day, a fishing day and a special winter gathering.

For more information visit www.vmsa.org.au.

Men’s sheds are places for men to come together, to capture and share their skills and experiences.

They are places to build on health and wellbeing of men.

Members from different sheds had the opportunity to socialise over a delicious lunch prepared by the Wonthaggi Woodcrafts club.

“The buzz was wonderful at the meeting and the lunch was excellent,” Victorian Men’s Shed Association committee member Barbara Look said.

“The work on display by the Woodies was just beautiful.”