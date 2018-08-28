Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 | Posted by

Michael’s SUPA IGA donates $100,000 to the community

LOCAL schools, farmers, and other various clubs and organisations were gifted $100,000 from Michael’s SUPA IGA thanks to the supermarket’s ongoing Community Rewards program on Tuesday, August 21.
Speaking during the presentation ceremony at the Leongatha RSL, store owner Michael Lorenz applauded locals for taking part in the program and continued to stress the importance of giving back to the community.
“There are probably more cows than customers down here so for locals to raise this amount of money is spectacular,” Mr Lorenz said.
“The potential for this program to help different clubs and organisations is really exciting. That’s why we do it.
“We’ve seen so many projects come to life thanks to these donations and I can’t wait to see what other great things come with this batch of donations.”
Since establishing the program 17 years ago, Mr Lorenz said his stores have raised and donated a total of $1.6 million.
“When I started the program back in 2001 this was always my dream goal. To know you’re making a difference in the community, in the schools and the sporting clubs and with the farmers, it feels wonderful,” he said.
Fifty organisations received cheques at the ceremony, with money going towards everything from human powered vehicles for Korumburra Primary School to a new marquee for Koonwarra CFA.
Mr Lorenz was also quick to praise his staff, saying they do a great job at promoting and encouraging people to sign up to the program
“You can’t do what I do without having a great team behind me,” Mr Lorenz said.
“This year was a fantastic year, but hopefully we can best it again next time.”

Proud trio: from left, Kealey, Liam and Raph were ecstatic to represent St Laurence O’Toole Primary School, Leongatha at Michael’s SUPA IGA presentation ceremony at Leongatha RSL on Tuesday, August 21. The school received $1075.

