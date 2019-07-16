Mid Gippsland reaches out

Photo courtesy of Zimbio.

The Mid Gippsland Football League (MGFL) announced last Friday that it remains open to accepting up to three individual clubs to apply to join its ranks for the 2020 season.

In a media release, league president Gary Mathews expressed the league’s views on a solution to the unknown future of the Alberton league clubs.

“The MGFL/MGNA acknowledges that our willingness to assist will only be part of the full solution required for all clubs within the current Alberton FNL,” he said.

“We call on other neighbouring leagues to also consider applications from the individual Alberton league clubs, in good faith.”

The news will be welcomed by various Alberton clubs, namely Stony Creek, who have been considering an application for entrance into the MGFL for the last few weeks.

President Mathews also states that the MGFL believes the Alberton clubs should have a choice in regards to which league they would join next season.

“The real choice is up to the individual clubs within the Alberton FNL to make application to join the MGFL/MGNA fo season 2020, which will be assessed in good faith,” he said.

Not only would the proposed three team slot provide a future for some of the Alberton clubs, but, according to president Mathews, it would also benefit the future of footy in Gippsland.

“The MGFL/MGNA firmly believes that the need to promote our game and increase our youth participation is of our region’s highest priority,” he said.

“We hope the (future of) the Alberton Leagues clubs can be resolved shortly.”

Whether or not the Alberton FNL clubs are interested in joining this resolution and applying for the MGFL is still up in the air.

Regardless, it would seem the willingness of the MGFL to accept applications is a step in the right direction.