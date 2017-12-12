Milestone event for parkrunners

Inverloch’s parkrunners celebrated milestones on Saturday.

Amongst the field there were three local runners doing their 50th parkrun. Rachel Tattersall and her husband Mike were both wearing the coveted capes to signify this great milestone.

They have both completed five different parkruns in the UK as well as events in Victoria, NSW and Qld. Rachel had done several volunteer roles in a row as she patiently waited for Mike to reach 49.

They completed the synchronicity of their 50s by crossing the finish line at exactly the same time.

Claire Wylie was also running her 50th parkrun. Claire has done all of her runs at Inverloch and made today a double celebration as it was also her birthday.

On Saturday, there were runners who were taking it a bit easier, chatting with running buddies and giving encouragement to all who passed by.

For others, they were looking for a lifestyle change and have embarked on a quest to become healthier.

Some may be overcoming injury and working doggedly at regaining fitness and there are those who just want to find an accessible, friendly physical activity for themselves.

This week, 97 people ran, jogged and walked the course, of whom six were first timers and 13 recorded new personal bests. Representatives of six different clubs took part.

The event was made possible by seven volunteers: Heather Sullivan, Shirley Dell, Rick Whitehouse, Julie Farmilo, Noel Farmilo, Damien King and Spencer Lomax

