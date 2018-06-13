Milestones achieved in Koonwarra

A CROWD of 90 brought a warm glow on a chilly morning to the Great Southern Rail Trail parkrun course at Koonwarra on Saturday.

There were 11 first timers and a few tourists, from Traralgon and Frankston.

It’s rare to have an event without any milestones and everyone loves to celebrate them.

Two junior 10s clocked up their first milestone – Alex Ritchie and Levi Walliker.

There were 19 participants who recorded personal bests including the first male and female finishers.

In his second run at Koonwarra, Harrison Garlick crossed the line in 19:23 and first-timer Lucy Patterson finished in 25:23.

Koony regulars Leo Argento managed to shave 24 seconds off his previous best time from March, and Leanne Stuchbery took 21 seconds off her time from last week.

If you’d like more details, you can read the full list of results and a complete event history on the Koonwarra parkrun website parkrun.com.au/koonwarra.

Koonwarra is grateful for the financial support parkrun gets from its sponsors, but Koonwarra is also extremely blessed with so many volunteers within the ranks of the weekly crowd, with only a couple of spots left on the latest run roster poster.

This week’s event was made possible by volunteers Lynette McCarthy, Vanessa McCarthy, Danielle Lisle, Cindy Smith, Eamonn Toomey, Sebastian Toomey and Steve Fuery.

If you’d like to join their ranks, don’t worry – another poster of the future volunteer roster will be available soon, and you can always email koonwarrahelpers@parkrun.com if you want to put your hand up for a role.

The female record is held by Sarah Lewis who recorded a time of 18:49 on December 30, 2017.

The male record is held by Sam Quirk who recorded a time of 15:54 on April 7, 2018.

The age grade course record is held by John Graham who recorded 83.88 percent (20:22) on November 11, 2017.