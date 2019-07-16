Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 | Posted by

Minister to hear of weed woes

LANDCARE groups want to discuss the proliferation of weeds in South Gippsland with Victorian Agriculture Minister Jaclyn Symes.

Libby Anthony, chair of South Gippsland Landcare Network, has written to the minister.

She also chairs Landcare’s Community Weeds Taskforce.

The taskforce was formed in 2006 in response to community’s concern over changes in State Government weed control policy and the flow-on effects that caused, such as reduced resources to tackle established noxious weeds.

The taskforce is urging landholders to prepare for next season’s weed spraying by cleaning spray equipment and fixing leaks or replacing perishing o rings.

Landholders are urged to research weed control and be ready to undertake the treatment.

“The Agriculture Victoria website has useful calendars of the best times for treating weeds,” Ms Anthony said.

“For ragwort every month is marked as suitable for spraying so if you find any seedlings, give them a spray.

“Make a new weed map copy for your property for the coming season. Don’t forget to mark any black spots to return to as required.”

