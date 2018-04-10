Mirboo North beaten by Yinnar

YINNAR ruthlessly extracted sweet revenge for its heartbreaking two point 2017 grand final loss to Mirboo North, when it outran and overpowered the reigning Mid Gippsland premier by 44 points at Tigerland on Saturday.

To go with its comfortable first game of the 2018 season victory, Yinnar also regained the annually contested Vin Kallady Memorial Trophy.

Immediately prior to the main event and in lovely autumn sunshine, past president Joe Piper unfurled Mirboo North’s 2017 premiership flag in front of a huge crowd that included both clubs’ senior and reserves teams, officials and game day umpires.

Minutes earlier, Mirboo North’s champion five-time premiership full forward Tim Traill received a loud ovation when he led the mighty Tigers on to the field in his 200th Senior game for the club.

The match began at fever pitch with strong, fit bodies crashing into and off each other and fleet-footed fast men leaving less pacy pursuers in their wake.

The opening 10 minutes of pressure football saw the ball repeatedly swept from one end of the field to the other, before Zac Kilgower snapped Mirboo North’s first goal for the season from close range.

Kilgower, Lloyd Powell, Glen Richards, Clancy Bennett, Daryl Mayman and Joe Brooks were stamping their authority on the game, but many opportunities went begging through Mirboo North’s errant foot disposals.

The Tigers’ endeavor was inspiring, but too frequently their hard-won possessions went into no-man’s land or straight to the opposition.

By quarter time, the visitors had settled into some seriously systematized structures, adding three successive majors that subsequently kept them in front for the rest of the afternoon.

Solidly built newcomer Brad McBride with two of those goals, was proving a reliable marking target up forward for the Magpies and providing lots of headaches for the Tigers on the last line.

At game’s end, McBride had secured four majors for the winners and also taken the mark of the day with a brilliant last quarter screamer on top of Dom Pinneri’s shoulders.

More trouble ensued for Mirboo North in the second term as Yinnar lifted its productivity levels with three more goals and restricted the Tigers to a single major from Traill.

Some of Yinnar’s transitions from the wings and flanks into the corridor were as smooth as Johnny Mercer singing ‘Button Up Your Overcoat’.

The Magpies had consistent contributors in Mark Stolk, Michael Geary, Leigh Cummins and long-kicking premiership sweeper Brendan Chapman, who has returned after a stint at Cowwarr.

Clearly, parts of Mirboo North’s game plan were falling apart and more precision was required in conjunction with an increase in correct decision making options.

The Tigers duly closed ranks by tightening up in their back 50 during the third quarter and limited the Magpies to two goals with the breeze.

Although Mirboo North had more inside 50 entries than Yinnar, it could only find the big opening once when Traill converted after marking a pinpoint 40-metre bullet pass from Bennett.

A total of three goals to three quarter time was a poor return for all of the Tigers’ hard work, but new playing coach, Josh Taylor, told his men Yinnar’s 30-point lead was within reach.

Alas, Yinnar had other ideas – it hurriedly increased its last-term work rate with a flurry of four goals in four minutes.

The Tigers’ turnovers continued to nag them and a couple of undisciplined 50-metre penalties also added to their woes.

When young debutant Lincoln Albanese, kicked truly from a 40-metre set shot, Yinnar’s lead was suddenly out to 55 points.

Riley Oddy brought up Mirboo North’s fourth goal after Powell and Daniel Taylor combined to find him on a lead, but McBride quickly answered with Yinnar’s 13th and final major.

Traill then registered his third goal before Damien Turner slammed a long shot home on the run to add some respectability to Mirboo North’s score.

The final score was Yinnar 13.11.89 defeated Mirboo North 6.9.4.

Mirboo North goals: T. Traill 3, Z. Kilgower, D. Turner, R. Oddy

Mirboo North best: Z. Kilgower, L. Powell, D. Turner, D. Mayman, J. Hohmann, G. Richards.