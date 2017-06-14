Mirboo North husband and wife honoured

MIRBOO North’s Isabel and Neil Trease were recognised in the 2017 Queens Birthday Honours List. Neil and Isabel received a medal of the Order of Australia in the general division for servicing the community through social welfare organisations. “Our initial reaction was stunned silence,” Isabel said. “We were both amazed that we were both nominated for this award at the same time. “We have always seen the need to service the community as our parents also did. “We also feel humble that our efforts and those of many others who have served together with us have resulted in so many benefits for our community. “We have been involved in volunteer activities for over 60 years starting with Scout leadership. Highlights of their volunteering have included reopening the Lyrebird Walk, the Rail Trail, Wednesday Warriors, Anglican church, Community Ambulance, Mirboo North Times, Mawarra Centre in Warragul, Apex, Gippsland Carer’s, Mirboo North Hall Committee. “Mirboo North has a wonderful community that supports so many organisations,” she said. “We feel that so many goals can be achieved by working together. “To see how the town has grown by people working together. “We have always been supported by our family (Jenny, Julie and Susan) and our friends. “Our volunteering activities have been a great way to meet new friends and stay connected with old friends.” Neil’s services includes member of the Mawarra Centre Inc, since 2002 and Isabel has been president for 15 years and joined in 1974. Mawarra Centre provides support and employment services for people with a disability in West Gippsland. Neil is a member of the Mawarra Parent and Friends Auxiliary group, since 2000 and Isabel since 1974. He is chair at the Mirboo North Cemetery Trust, current and member since 1996. Neil is vice president of the Gippsland Carers Association and a committee member since 2005 and Isabel became a member in 2007. Both Isabel and Neil have been members of the Mirboo North Ambulance Auxiliary since 1990 with Isabel being vice president. Neil has been a volunteer ambulance community officer at Mirboo North Ambulance Victoria, since 1982. Isabel and Neil have been founding committee members of that Friends of Lyrebird Forest Walk Inc also known as Wednesday Warriors, since 1995. Neil is the the chairperson of the Grand Ridge Rail Trail Committee of Management and has been for many years. Isabel has been the president of the Mirboo North Shire Hall committee for 12 years and committee member and founding member of the Mirboo North Badminton Association for 27 years as well as past president.