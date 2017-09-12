Mirboo North steps up logging fight

ONE of the VicForests’ logging coupes proposed for Mirboo North abuts Lyrebird Walk.

Mirboo North resident and business owner Julie Parke thinks the proposal is absurd.

“Overwhelmingly the reason for choosing South Gippsland is that it’s just so beautiful,” she said.

“Money can’t buy the peace and serenity of the area around Mirboo North, but logging the forests is a sure way to ruin it.”

Ms Parke said the Lyrebird Walk was iconic.

“Lyrebirds are majestic native birds are unique and need our protection,” she said.

“As stewards of this country it is our responsibility to ensure the landscape is allowed to continue to protect native birds and animals.

“The Strzlecki Ranges are a popular tourist attraction for domestic and overseas visitors.

“The tourists will stay away in droves if what they come to see is denuded for wood chips, and they are also battling the roads with heavily laden logging trucks.”

VicForests, a government owned logging agency, proposes to log state forest north of Mirboo North.

“Daniel Andrews, please put your foot down on this destructive madness now, before it’s too late,” Ms Parke said.

Many other Mirboo North residents have shared their concerns.

“I strongly object to any clear felling, or any logging at all, in the Strzelecki Forest,” said Jeny Taylor, owner of Inner Journeys yoga, situated 400 metres from the proposed logging at Lyrebird Walk.

“The little amount of forest we have left in this area is habitat to many native creatures, both large and small, which have less and less habitat to survive in.

“In particular, the superb lyrebird, which has been missing from this area for many years, has only recently returned to this forest.”

Ms Taylor added, “Along with the wildlife, as a resident in close proximity to the planned locations I shall be constantly bombarded with both the noise of the trucks and of the felling itself, noise which travels loudly over these hills.

“I moved to this area for the peace and quiet of the country with its natural wildlife sounds and for sharing the country with its natural inhabitants.

“Have they no rights at all? We have so little forest left in this area and no more at all between here and the coast.

“This planned logging is ill thought through and appears to be pandering to the business interests involved. I am bitterly disappointed that this is even being considered.”

VicForests general manager of stakeholders and planning Lachlan Spencer said VicForests formally calls for public submissions through public advertisements once a year.

“This year we have added a more proactive approach of letter dropping, meetings with people where they live and reaching out to local groups,” he said.

“As VicForests have never been into the Mirboo North area before, we saw this as a good opportunity to engage directly with the residents.

“We look forward to working together with the local Mirboo North community and developing our plans in a way that incorporates their feedback.”

A meeting has been organised by the Mirboo Country Development Inc at the Mirboo North Shire Hall at 5.30pm this Thursday, September 17.