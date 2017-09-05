Posted by brad

Mirboo North trees get the chop

VICFORESTS has approved the major tree lopping plan in Mirboo North and residents have been expressing their concerns.

Trees that have stood tall for over half a century will be clear felled.

Grant O’Neill of Mirboo North and Wednesday Warrior says he is devastated by the removal of the trees.

“Mirboo North prides itself on having its clean, green bushland and we’re going to lose it,” he said.

“If we lose the aesthetic and look of the town plus the bush line coming into town, it’s not going to be the same.

The post-reconnaissance map released by VicForests indicates preliminary plans for three areas of state forest which have been zoned as suitable for timber harvesting.

Mirboo North resident and Wednesday Warrior Neil Trease is concerned because children of the younger generation will never get the opportunity to see it.

“It will never be the same in Mirboo North again,” Mr Trease said.

“It’s only a little bit of an entire area that we wish to keep.”

Mr O’Neill said he is not anti tree logging but he just wants these coups of timber to be left alone.

“There is no other patch of messmate timber like this in Victoria, that’s why it’s so unique to keep,” he said.

“It wasn’t logged years ago because it was set aside for emergency water catchment.

“They reckon they’ve consulted with all these landowners but they haven’t.

“A part of one of the coups has already been thinned around 25 years ago, but it was selective logging, what VicForests plan to do is clear fell where they only leave one seed per hectare and the rest will be logged.”

Marg Thomas, member of coal and coal seam gas free Mirboo North said it is absurd that these areas should be logged.

“One of the coupes impacts Lyrebird Walk and the adjacent Strzelecki Highway,” she said.

“The track is of high tourism value and is frequented by hundreds if not thousands of visitors each year.”

This precious remnant bushland is critical habitat for the Strzelecki koala.

“The Strzelecki Koala is the only remnant koala population remaining in Victoria and as a result its unique genes are vital for the survival of the species, not only in Victoria, but Southern NSW as well,” Ms Thomas said.

“The Superb Lyrebird populations, who also call this area home, have already had their numbers decimated through land clearing, predation and bush fires.

“Logging their habitat would only place more stress on their breeding population.”

Ms Thomas also said, “The picturesque entry to our town along the Strzelecki Hwy will become an eyesore that will spoil the beautiful ambience we enjoy today.

“Doug and Samson coupes provide a natural wildlife corridor that will be decimated by any logging activity, not to mention the impacts on the amenity of the adjoining properties.

“This community has successfully fought off both coal and gas mining so we’re not about to let our precious remnant bushland be logged for questionable gains to the timber industry.”

Representatives from Vic Forests and DELWP will meet with the community regarding the proposal at 5.30pm on Thursday, September 14 in the Mirboo North Shire Hall.