Mirboo North’s bright future

THE Mirboo North community is continuing its move towards renewable energy with the identification of a site to build a 1.4 megawatt solar farm.

The project, which is expected to cost around $3 million, is still in the preliminary stages and awaiting the results of a feasibility study, which is expected to be completed by August.

Mirboo North Community Energy Hub’s project control group member Chris Barfoot said when he first became involved in the solar farm project in December, the vision was for a 100MW farm.

“Apart from maybe thinking everyone who flies over it is going to have a suntan, I didn’t know where we were going to go,” he said.

Mr Barfoot said the whole dream of a 100MW farm disappeared because the connections do not exist.

The area earmarked for the solar farm is at the site of the Gippsland Water catchment area, at the back of the golf course.

The area has access to a 22kva line, which limits the size to no more than 1.4MW.

“When you start studying grids, information about connecting to a rural area at the end of the line is just about nonexistent,” Mr Barfoot said.

“This happens to be one of the research topics of interest to Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

“We will be talking to ARENA, with a viewpoint of trying to get them involved in our project. If they come into the project, we are talking about a 50 per cent buy in, $1.5 million.

“So it well worth this conversation.”

Mr Barfoot said the project has the potential to create an income, which could then be redispersed back into the community and local projects.

“This is a long term aim we are pushing toward. Everything still hangs on feasibility studies, everything still hangs on cost, we still need all the detail, but we are making steps,” he said.

The project control group will meet with the Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, ARENA representative and numerous other suppliers and installers at Federation University on June 2.

“This is an exciting project. I think it is a real project, the feasibility says it can happen. It’s just a question now of getting the finances right, trying to get support and hopefully we can take it across the line,” Mr Barfoot said.