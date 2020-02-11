Miss Fisher film comes to Leongatha

Essie Davis: Miss Fisher is coming to Leongatha.

FILM and TV producer Fiona Eagger is ready to make a welcome return to the town and the people she loves.

In her kitbag she’ll be carrying a very special gift: an advanced screening of Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears.

The big screen debut of the popular TV series will come to Leongatha on Wednesday, February 26 – and a few other select theatres – a day ahead of the rest of the country.

The decision to come home was never in question. The film and, indeed, Fiona’s career were inspired by what she learnt growing up, especially when it comes to her beloved Lyric Theatre.

“Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears is informed by those early years in Leongatha. My choice to have the screening in Leongatha is very deliberate,” she said.

“I wanted to share this. You can’t underestimate how much the arts enriches a community. It needs to be supported and loved and enriched. It’s a great outlet.

“It’s fantastic and for a young person growing up in a country town and those opportunities are of great benefit. There’s a huge amount of local talent in the arts and it’s been nurtured for a long time.”

Fiona said she was hoping Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears would “create the sort of rapture a Lyric show creates”.

“Watching the film produces the kind of joyfulness you have when you go off to the Lyric musicals and shows. It’s about getting together and sharing that collective experience,” she said.

“It’s really important to see it up on the big screen, because it is very cinematic. We’re filming in Morocco in the sand dunes. It’s very exotic and it’s fun. Most importantly people can go and have a great collective experience.”

Fiona’s love affair with local theatre started in childhood. Her parents, Ron and Mary Eagger, were instrumental in the early establishment of the organisation, eventually being award life memberships for their service.

Long time Lyric member Peter McAlpine said, “From a Lyric point of view, the Eaggers were always great ambassadors.”

He remembers Fiona, and her sister, Vicky acting in Lyric shows. While Fiona forged a career as a producer, Vicky would pursue an acting career.

Fiona said the move from small to big screen had meant an “upping” of the action.

“It’s sort of a hybrid of action, adventure and murder mystery. That’s been part of the fun of going from a small to a big screen. It does hark back to films like Indiana Jones; Romancing the Stone; Lawrence of Arabia, though perhaps not of the same scale,” she said.

“We’ve done a lot on a little budget. We didn’t quite have Spielberg’s budget, but it’s a very Australian take. It’s cheeky and it’s fun.”

Fittingly, Lyric Theatre will have a starring role in the Leongatha screening, helping to conduct a Q & A with Fiona after the show. People are also encouraged to dress up in 20s garb, with a prize for the most outstanding costume.

Fiona Eagger: The film producer is ready to bring Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears to Leongatha for a special advanced screening.