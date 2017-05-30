Miss Saigon takes flight in Wonthaggi

CHOPPER blades whirred as the brilliant cast lit up the Wonthaggi stage for the Miss Saigon musical that dazzled the sold out opening night audience last Saturday night, May 27.

As the hot-blooded opening number “The Heat Is On” would have it, this is one musical that sets the stage on fire with its stunning mix of brilliant singing and acting, awe-inspiring music, clever sets and exceptional choreography.

Wonthaggi Theatrical Group’s bracing musical revival of the early 90’s classic, set amid the chaos of war torn Vietnam tells Puccini’s tragic Madame Butterfly tale of ill-fated love definitely stirs the emotions.

The story concerns the casualties of love, war and American politics, hard hitting themes and big anthems, “Why God Why?”, “Sun and Moon” and “I Still Believe” still shine bright, to name a few.

The action spans 1975 to 1978 and traces the doomed love between Kim, a 17-year-old Saigon bargirl who has no one in the world, and Chris, an American marine. They meet; fall head over heels instantly in a world of sex, corruption and survival.

While the songs are not of the sought that easily stick in the head it is never the less one of those musicals that leaves you feeling you just might have seen one of the best productions ever.

The rapturous applause from the packed house on opening night was well deserved and highlights there were many, led by an outstanding cast, many of those hitting the stage for the first time.

Dynamic leads Leongatha’s Alliza Miel (Kim) and Wonthaggi’s Corey Green (Chris) make a captivating couple.

Director Wayne Maloney chose Alliza for the lead role as Kim who made her Wonthaggi Theatrical Group stage debut in Miss Saigon and is quite simply a revelation.

She is extraordinarily vulnerable and touching, her sweet voice tugs at the heart strings and moved many to tears on opening night. Her love interest Corey Green (U.S. Marine Chris) impresses not only with his strapping physique but he plays his part to a tee.

Their special love song, “Sun and Moon,” is a melodious showcase for his sturdy tenor and for her delicate beauty and ethereal soprano.

Rounding out the top three Jay Nelson has perhaps the showiest role to play as the unscrupulous, seedy Engineer and draws the applause for his Broadway standard razzle dazzle showstopper The American Dream, ably accompanied by the glamorous troupe of Statue of Liberty showgirls and slick male dancers. Nelson was brilliant throughout the whole performance and really made the role his, throwing 110 percent of energy into the show.

In addition to the leads strong vocals and performances come from Tim Gesell (John) who stirs the emotions during his impassioned song, “Bui Doi.”, Mark Ebit (Thuy), Maricel Gardiner (Gigi), and Emma Volard (Ellen) who pairs beautifully with Alliza on “The Movie in My Mind” and the touching “Wedding Ceremony”.

Jaedon Kindom and Zach Coldora (Tam) and ensemble members Dale Donohue , Sha Wen, Roy Trumble, Olivia Giles, Brock Niessen, Danielle Dennis, Mack Williams, Lauren Baudinette, Finnan Donohue, Bronte de Lacey-Vawdon, Jack Botterill, Raf Pyka, Mariana Mirak, Scott Lawrence, Jayde Richardson,, Kim O’Connor, Jorde Chambers, Michael Giles, Kathy Pegler, Lionel Wood, Etsuko Yasunaga, Eric Swift, Jazz Kaye, Hamish Trumble and Brock Nissen are all to be commended.

Other highlights include the superb pit orchestra under the masterful musical direction of Kirk Skinner and the inspiring sets designed by the amazing Colin Mitchell and crafted by Darren Green, John Cuttriss and their production team which brilliantly evoke the gaudy squalor from the bamboo architecture characteristic of Southeast Asia to the tacky neon of Bangkok’s sex-tourism hub.

The evacuation from the American Embassy in Saigon, with its famous helicopter sequence, saw a very clever use of set with the revolving gates showing the contrast between those being evacuated and those scrambling for their lives outside the gates.

Amazing costumes were again designed by Colin Mitchell and expertly made by Jo O’Connor, Vicki Bristow and Brian Anern and projections by the award winning former Victorian College of the Arts student Rex Kane-Hart all combine this in one of the most exciting and emotionally charged musicals you will see.

The production is opulently staged and tremendously slick; the creative team has left nothing to chance in making sure the audience is left thinking they got value for money from the ticket.

The meticulous staging by director Wayne Moloney has delivered another jaw-dropping musical.

Don’t miss the performance of Miss Saigon with more shows coming up; Thursday and Friday nights, June 1, 2, 8 and 9 (7.30pm), Saturday, June 3 and 10 (1.30pm and 7.30pm), Sunday, June 4 (5pm) and Sunday, June 11 (1.30pm).

Tickets are already selling fast so visit www.wtg.org.au to purchase yours now.