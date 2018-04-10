Mitre 10’s mega sale success

LEONGATHA Capeview Mitre 10 held their annual family fun day and anniversary sale on Saturday.

“It was a really good day with a very exciting atmosphere and all of the staff have been involved which is great,” manager Craig Marinus said.

“We had more people come through this year because I think people are starting to know we have the sale each year.”

On the day, there were bargains of up to 50 percent off items.

Mitre 10 is currently having a competition for everyone who buys eight litres or more of Dulux paint.

There are five prizes to be won including tickets to an AFL football game, accommodation and restaurant meals.

The winner will be drawn on Wednesday, April 11.