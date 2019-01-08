Mix of teams to contest the flag

WITH just six matches to go, the finals line up is looking interesting in the Leongatha and District Cricket Association.

Phillip Island – which has been performing well as a club in all grades – has surprised in A1 and risen through the ranks.

Sitting second behind reigning champion Wonthaggi Club, Phillip Island has not been a finals contender since its promotion to the top grade.

Club has only suffered one loss in A1 and is sitting comfortably ahead of the pack.

Another surprise contender is Nerrena, a team that was promoted from A2 after winning the 2017/18 grand final.

Association secretary Gary Adams said it was fantastic to see a bit of a change at the top of the competition, but there could be more twists and turns to come.

“OMK has always been a bit of a powerhouse in A1, but this season it is sitting fifth,” he said.

“However, OMK lost its captain Daniel Mock to injury at the start of the season and Thomas Wyatt has had an eight week break. Mock and Wyatt are both available to play in the second half of the season, so it will be interesting to see what happens with two better bats in the mix.

“Unfortunately, Kilcunda Bass is struggling. There have been a number of outright wins against them, which is very rare to see in A1. Hopefully they will be able to lift in the second half of the season.”

In A2, the two Leongatha teams Imperials and Town are setting the pace and are unlikely to be unseated from first and second position.

With only one loss each, a Leongatha premiership is predicted.

“The Leongatha sides are well in front, but Foster has had an excellent season as well,” Mr Adams said.

Although Foster is now a game behind in fifth, it may still be a finals contender for the first time in a while.

Phillip Island and Club are equal on top of B1’s ladder, with Phillip Island’s percentage giving it the edge.

MDU and Koonwarra/LRSL have each shown a huge improvement this year and are both sitting in the top four.

OMK has surprisingly dropped out of the top four.

In B2, Inverloch is well and truly setting the pace and has not lost a game yet. Glen Alvie is sitting just behind.

Foster, proving once again it is having an exceptional senior year, is sitting third and Kilcunda Bass is redeeming itself in fourth place.

The Imperials pulled its B2 team earlier this season. As a result, the B2 draw was modified with fewer byes.

Phillip Island is on top of the C1 ladder and it is predicted the grand final will be a playoff between the Island and OMK.

MDU is also well and truly in it.

“It is surprising to see a traditionally strong team like Club is outside the four. There are a lot of strong teams in C1 and I think the end result will be interesting,” Mr Adams said.

Koonwarra/LRSL Gold is leading the pack in C2 and may do battle with Glen Alvie in the grand final.

“It is pleasing to see a range of teams at the top and it will be great to see what happens next now that Christmas is over,” Mr Adams said.

After a short break over Christmas and New Year, cricketers will be back on the field this Saturday for a T20 match.