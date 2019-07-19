Friday, July 19th, 2019 | Posted by

Montanah’s brave fight

Montanah’s brother Lane and friend Tamyka shaved their hair recently to support Montanah.

Nearly $5000 has been raised for the Dubignon family to create special memories with their daughter, Montanah, in her last few weeks.

The former Korumburra girl has been fighting a rare and aggressive brain tumor since July 2018, but in a checkup last month, doctors revealed she had less than two months left.

Last Sunday Montanah’s brother Lane, along with his best friend, Tamyka, shaved their heads in support of Montanah.

The brave act also aims to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

To make a donation to Montanah and her family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/gcfmtj-no-one-fights-alone?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_co_shareflow_w

