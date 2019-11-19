More firies join blaze fight



READY TO WORK: Members of the strike team from CFA’s Region 9, including South Gippslanders, on the fire ground in New South Wales last week.



MORE South Gippsland firefighters continued to join the battle against bushfires in New South Wales last week.

Crews were deployed from Foster, Toora, Welshpool, Inverloch, Loch, Leongatha South, Kongwak, Dumbalk, Pound Creek, Poowong, Mirboo North and Thorpdale brigades.

The CFA also deployed tankers from Welshpool and Loch brigades, and a support vehicle from Inverloch brigade.

“During their deployment, South Gippsland personnel have been involved in back burning and burning out operations, as well as supporting containment lines and providing community liaison and support services,” CFA’s Emma Conway said.

“Strike teams were deployed to assist at the Gospers Mountain fire, located in the Woolemi National Park.”