More legal costs to sting council

SOUTH Gippsland Shire Council will pay further legal costs incurred by a neighbour of Bald Hills Wind Farm.

The Supreme Court of Victoria last week ordered council to pay the costs of wind farm neighbour John Zakula in relation to a court hearing on January 31, 2018.

His solicitor is yet to determine the cost, but said “it is significant”.

Council had already paid the neighbours’ legal fees of $20,000 and reportedly $20,000 in council’s own fees too.

Mr Zakula is challenging council’s handling of nuisance noise complaints by neighbours in relation to the wind farm.

The court ordered costs associated with a court hearing on March 20 be reserved for determination at the conclusion of the proceeding. Council CEO Tim Tamlin was examined by Mr Zakula’s legal counsel at that hearing.

The matter returns to the court for trial on November 26. In the mean time, council has appointed a consultant to determine if the wind farm is producing nuisance noise, at a cost of $33,600.

Councils are responsible for enforcing planning permit conditions, such as noise levels.