More people to live the country dream

A 58-LOT subdivision in Wattle Bank has been given the green light by Bass Coast councillors, subject to a number of conditions.

The development will be known as Wattle Ridge, with each lot at least five acres in size.

Manager of Wonthaggi-based consultants Beveridge Williams, Adam Maher, said the new estate has been “master planned from the outset to enhance the existing features of the site, including native vegetation and to protect the environment”.

“The land on which the proposed development will take place has much remnant bush, the majority of which will be retained and enhanced with strong protection requirements as prescribed by council and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning,” he said.

“Not only will the existing bush be retained but there will be a significant net gain in native vegetation, as there will be new bio-links of native bush established to provide wildlife corridors to further add to and enhance the native vegetation on the site.

“The company which commissioned our firm to master plan and design the estate gave us specific instructions to both preserve and upgrade the vegetation on the site, including locating the road network within previously cleared areas.”

Covenants will include the establishment of native vegetation, restrictions on domestic animals, storage of unregistered vehicles and the use of certain building materials.

Mr Maher said a shared 1.4km long footpath would also be established in the development, extending beyond the estate to the existing bus stop at McCraws Road.

There will also be an upgrade of the intersection of Lynnes Road and Inverloch-Kongwak Road.

The estate will be constructed in five stages over several years.