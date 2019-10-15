More than books at Wonthaggi library



CLOSE KNIT: Pictured with some of their latest creations are members of the Close Knit Group who meet every Thursday at Wonthaggi Library to knit and crochet for the community.

WE often overlook them, but our local libraries boast some of the best resources aside from books.

Do you want to discover a group of like-minded people and get to know your community better?

Or perhaps you are seeking free financial and legal advice, or other valuable services?

The Wonthaggi Library has it all and more.

“As part of the 2019 Victorian Seniors Festival we have a variety of events, including circle dancing, free movies and storytelling,” Jon Dixon , Wonthaggi Library branch manager said.

Senior events, which run until October 25, can simply be booked by phoning the library.

On Thursday, October 17, the library will host Anglicare who will provide free financial and legal health checks as part of Anti-Poverty Week.

From help applying for energy rebates, advice on utility bills, debt management, payment plans, intervention orders and infringements, professionals will be able to assist you at no charge from 10am-2pm.

If craft is your burning passion, the library also caters for that too.

“The Close Knit Group meets every Wednesday in the library, 1pm-3pm, when they knit and crochet for the community,” Mr Dixon said.

“They are a great and growing group of ladies (men are more than welcome too) and they are about to make another donation of their work to one or more deserving organisations.”

The thought provoking group, Ethics in the Real World, also meet in the library some Saturdays at 2pm to talk and “no doubt argue” about modern ethical issues.

Upcoming topics include ‘is society redefining what it means to be human’, on Saturday, October 19 and ‘the ethics of marriage’, on Saturday, November 2.

But wait, there’s more!

Stories for Grown Ups is a monthly event, held on Wednesdays, where master storyteller Gael Cresp tells gripping stories.

“Her October session is being incorporated into the Seniors Festival, but the stories will continue after the festival ends,” Mr Dixon advised.

Wonthaggi Writers is a group for established, less established or amateur writers that meet regularly at the library to share their work and support each other in their writing endeavours.

The next meeting is on Monday, October 28, 1.30pm.

“Apart from all of that we have lots of other groups that come in and use the library to meet for all kinds of things, such as scrabble playing, ukulele playing and speaking Italian,” Mr Dixon said.

“We also had quite a few junior events on over the recent school holidays, including virtual reality and retro gaming, Lego, paper planes, scarecrows, meditation, rockets and snakes.”

To book in for an event, or for more information, phone the Wonthaggi Library on 5672 1875.