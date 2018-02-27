Mossvale attracts musical crowd

MUSIC lovers enjoyed a peaceful and laid back day at the Music for the People event in Mossvale Park, Berrys Creek, on Sunday.

South Gippsland Shire Brass Band, South Gippsland Concert Band, Wonthaggi Citizens Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band performed wonderfully throughout the day.

Music for the People is a non profit event organised by a dedicated band of volunteers.

“The event went well, the weather was perfect for a day out at the park and it didn’t rain until pack up was almost finished,” South Gippsland Shire Council community strengthening support officer Sophie Dixon said.

“We had around 280 people in the audience, treated to the local bands in the morning, surprised by Invy Horn Jam at interval and then delighted by the truly wonderful Royal Australian Navy Band in the afternoon.

“The Navy Band bought its big band, concert band and rock band, so there was music for everyone.”

Nigel Hutchinson Brooks acted as MC for the day and kept everyone engaged.

“As usual the Leongatha Lions Club did a stellar job of providing seating for the bands,” Ms Dixon said.

“Leongatha and District Historical Society provided a display of Mossvale Park memorabilia, the Leongatha Horticultural Society provided a magnificent floral display for the soundshell, and Rodney Emmerson and Dick Lester took people on walks through the park with commentary on the trees and history.

“Feast on Us, Street Eats and Suzy’s coffee van provided refreshments and the team of volunteers made sure everyone was parked and comfortable.”

Ms Dixon said the Royal Australian Navy Band was so well received the committee has asked it to consider returning in 2019.