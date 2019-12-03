Mother and son survive crash

Brad Lester

A MOTHER and her son escaped with minor injuries after their vehicle rolled down an embankment at Korumburra South last Wednesday.

The Korumburra woman, in her twenties, and her three year old son, was driving a Ford Territory south on Korumburra South Road shortly after noon, when it left the road while approaching a slight left hand bend.

The vehicle rolled for several hundred metres down a hill before coming to rest the right way up in a paddock.

The woman was able to exit the vehicle and called Triple Zero. Her son was out of the car when emergency services arrived.

Police said they were lucky to be alive.

“It could have been a lot more serious,” Leading Senior Constable Carl Baido of Korumburra Police said.

The boy was airlifted to Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne where he stayed until Friday for observation after suffering cuts and scrapes, and possible back injuries. His mother said he was running around again at home on Friday.

The woman was taken to Wonthaggi Hospital by ambulance and stayed overnight after sustaining bruising.

Police from Korumburra, Leongatha, Meeniyan and Bass Coast Highway Patrol were joined at the scene by Country Fire Authority brigades from Korumburra and Ruby, and Leongatha State Emergency Service.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, thanked emergency services, saying they “were all great at doing their job and helping my boy and me”.

“Thanks to everyone and others to come for prayers and help in our time of need and also the support we have been given,” she said.