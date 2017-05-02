Moving on from price crash

THE farmgate price paid for milk in late April last year by Murray Goulburn and other processors came crashing down, devastating farmers in an already trying season.

The previous spring and summer had been particularly dry, slashing hay and silage yields and forcing farmers to buy in fodder, which cost them around $100 above average per tonne.

“We came into it from a long way back, which probably had more effect than the milk price drop in the end,” Nerrena dairy farmer Terry Clark said.

“Financially, we were affected more by the poor season leading up to the price drop. In the finish, we still got paid a closing price of $5.40 per kilogram of milk solids.”

Mr Clark said as a Murray Goulburn supplier, the opening price of the season following the drop was just $4.27kg/MS.

After enlisting the help of Dairy Australia’s free Taking Stock program, the Clarks determined their cost of production at $4.57kg/MS.

“We tweaked a few things and got that back to around $4.40kg/MS. We were going to lose money with MG and break even if we moved to Fonterra,” Mr Clark said.

“So after 100 plus years and four generations of supplying MG, we decided to leave. It didn’t sit well with me at the time, but you don’t get up and work 12 hours a day to lose money.”

This financial year, South Gippsland farmers have experienced a much kinder season, particularly for making home grown feed.

“We had a pretty kind winter and the season was pretty good for the most part. It stayed wet a fraction too long, which meant we were two or three weeks late cutting silage,” Mr Clark said.

“We made a heap of silage, but the quality was down. Our herd has never given the butterfat and protein percentage it has this year, but we have sacrificed the litres.”

The increased yield of silage and hay has helped the Clarks save money, as they haven’t had to buy in extra hay.

“We spent $180,000 on hay last season. However this year, we haven’t fed the cows as much supplementary feed as we normally would,” Mr Clark said.

“At $6/kgMS you can afford to buy in extra feed.”

Mr Clark said they saved $80 per tonne by purchasing a lower quality grain and took a good hard look at stock and culled “pretty heavily” to take advantage of high beef prices.

The Clarks milked around 225 cows this season and are looking to reduce that number to around 180 in the coming year.

“We have lost a lease block and we are at the age where we want to work a little less. Our other option was to employ someone, but it didn’t make much sense this season,” Mr Clark said.

“A couple of months ago, this season’s closing price was looking really positive, with talks of it being as high as $6kg/MS.

“It has gone quiet more recently and I am no longer as positive as I was.”

Mr Clark said the Taking Stock program really helped and if nothing else, the program at least got farmers to talk to someone about the issues facing their farms.