MP sweetens voters with poll promises

THE communities of Mirboo North and Foster can likely expect new fire stations if the Coalition wins the state election this year.

That is the word of The Nationals’ Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien, who said the Liberals-Nationals have promised $2.1 million for a new Mirboo North station and are working on a pledge for Foster.

The MP continues to push for a commitment from both sides of politics for a new primary school at Foster and is also seeking funding for stage two of new works at Korumburra Secondary College.

Councils can expect more roads funding with the reintroduction of the Country Roads and Bridges Program which Mr O’Brien said would give South Gippsland Shire Council an extra $1 million a year and reduce rates pressure.

He is hoping council would receive funding for new streetscapes in Leongatha’s Bair Street and Korumburra’s central business district from the Coalition’s Regional Growth Fund, and police numbers could be increased.

“Where there have been new police, none have been allocated to South Gippsland. That is certainly a concern,” Mr O’Brien said.

With the state election to be held on Saturday, November 24, Mr O’Brien is hoping he will have at least one opponent. Labor is yet to announce a candidate but is tipped to do so.

Mr O’Brien is just hoping the candidate is local given at the last election, Labor fielded the then personal assistant to the state secretary.