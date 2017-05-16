Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 | Posted by

Mums treated to morning tea

LEONGATHA Primary School Preps invited their mums to a special morning tea at school on Friday morning to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“The children and their mum’s enjoyed a delicious morning tea made by the Prep teachers,” Leongatha Primary School Prep teacher Ebony Best said.

The students also sang them a song to tell them how much they loved them and made them extra special gifts.

“Everyone had a wonderful morning,” Ms Best said.

Great morning: Friday morning couldn’t have been better for Alison and Tara March at the Leongatha Primary School Mother’s Day morning tea.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21418

Posted by on May 16 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added