Music attracts crowd to Lyon Street

THE rain could not spoil a day of live entertainment at Leongatha’s Live On Lyon on Saturday.

The event has faced struggles, having been forced to cancel its original date at the start of December due to heavy rainfall. However, the support of the community won out and the event was successful.

“Despite the weather, there was still plenty of people out having fun and enjoying music,” organiser Jodie Clarkson said.

Eight musicians filled Lyon Street with their incredible music. When the rain became too heavy, major sponsor Bairs Otago Hotel allowed the event to be moved inside.

For children, there was face painting, glitter tattoos, jumping castles and show bags. The Leongatha Lions Club were on deck supplying a sausage sizzle.

Ms Clarkson said the event was all about attracting people to Leongatha’s central business district, and hoped it would become an annual event for the town.

She thanked the many local businesses who sponsored the day, as well as the volunteers. Year 9 students from Leongatha Secondary College offered their time to help out with the glitter tattoos.

She also thanked her daughter Sophie Clarkson, who was the talent scout for the musicians and found a few new performers to introduce to Leongatha.