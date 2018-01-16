Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 | Posted by

Music attracts crowd to Lyon Street

THE rain could not spoil a day of live entertainment at Leongatha’s Live On Lyon on Saturday.

The event has faced struggles, having been forced to cancel its original date at the start of December due to heavy rainfall. However, the support of the community won out and the event was successful.

“Despite the weather, there was still plenty of people out having fun and enjoying music,” organiser Jodie Clarkson said.

Eight musicians filled Lyon Street with their incredible music. When the rain became too heavy, major sponsor Bairs Otago Hotel allowed the event to be moved inside.

For children, there was face painting, glitter tattoos, jumping castles and show bags. The Leongatha Lions Club were on deck supplying a sausage sizzle.

Ms Clarkson said the event was all about attracting people to Leongatha’s central business district, and hoped it would become an annual event for the town.

She thanked the many local businesses who sponsored the day, as well as the volunteers. Year 9 students from Leongatha Secondary College offered their time to help out with the glitter tattoos.

She also thanked her daughter Sophie Clarkson, who was the talent scout for the musicians and found a few new performers to introduce to Leongatha.

Bright and colourful: from left, Charlie Bickel, Shelby Grayden, Indy Grayden, Madelyn Clark, Mia Bickel and Cooper Clark (back) brightened up the day at Live on Lyon with their face paint. They hail from Leongatha and Mill Park.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=23783

Posted by on Jan 16 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...
  • gatha4: Thankyou to The Star for your interest in and support for Aaron and his family. Trista’s Kitchen is...

Recently Added