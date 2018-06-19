Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 | Posted by

Music, dance create Annie magic

DANIEL Moldrich and Lisa Pellin have contributed time, blood and maybe even tears to help make Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s production of the hit broadway show Annie a huge success.
Daniel lives in Wonthaggi and works as a musical teacher, classroom teacher, accompanist and conductor.
He has been inspiring students at Newhaven College and in private practice for more than a decade.
His enthusiasm and knowledge as the musical director of Annie is second to none.
Leongatha Lyric Theatre is thrilled to have Dan’s skills on board with this production.
Lisa Pellin is a well known South Gippsland dance teacher who owns and operates her own dance studio, Lisa Pellin Dancers. She is the choreographer for the many chorus line scenes in Annie.
Lisa has taught dance in Leongatha for 25 years and is well respected in the community.
She has been involved with Lyric for many years and has choreographed shows such as Mary Poppins, Crazy for You, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street and Pyjama Game.
It goes without saying Lisa’s contribution to the show is invaluable.
Annie opens on Friday, July 6 and finishes on July 21. With 13 performances in total, be sure not to miss out. Tickets are avaliable at http://www.trybooking.com/367918 or from Great Southern Saddlery shop in Leongatha or call 0490 525 482.

Instrumental pair: Daniel Moldrich and Lisa Pellin are key figures behind Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s production of Annie, as the musical director and choreographer respectively.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25186

Posted by on Jun 19 2018. Filed under Arts & Entertainment. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added