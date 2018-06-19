Music, dance create Annie magic

DANIEL Moldrich and Lisa Pellin have contributed time, blood and maybe even tears to help make Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s production of the hit broadway show Annie a huge success.

Daniel lives in Wonthaggi and works as a musical teacher, classroom teacher, accompanist and conductor.

He has been inspiring students at Newhaven College and in private practice for more than a decade.

His enthusiasm and knowledge as the musical director of Annie is second to none.

Leongatha Lyric Theatre is thrilled to have Dan’s skills on board with this production.

Lisa Pellin is a well known South Gippsland dance teacher who owns and operates her own dance studio, Lisa Pellin Dancers. She is the choreographer for the many chorus line scenes in Annie.

Lisa has taught dance in Leongatha for 25 years and is well respected in the community.

She has been involved with Lyric for many years and has choreographed shows such as Mary Poppins, Crazy for You, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street and Pyjama Game.

It goes without saying Lisa’s contribution to the show is invaluable.

Annie opens on Friday, July 6 and finishes on July 21. With 13 performances in total, be sure not to miss out. Tickets are avaliable at http://www.trybooking.com/367918 or from Great Southern Saddlery shop in Leongatha or call 0490 525 482.