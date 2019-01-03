Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 | Posted by

Music excites at Sounds of Summer

INVERLOCH was the place to be on Saturday with music festival Sounds of Summer attracting thousands to the area.

This year, the festival was held at Thompson Reserve.

With plenty of online bookings, six live bands, a relaxed vibe and great conditions, the event was once again successful.

The event was backed by food and wine stalls and was well supported by local volunteers.

Local band Souly Us featuring Kate Appleyard and Ben Mawdsley of Inverloch opened the event.

Fellow local bands Nick Carver and The Mean St Butchers, and Braxton Hicks also took centre stage and got the audience on their feet.

The headliners were ARIA award winning singer Clare Bowditch, Australia’s finest performers the Melbourne SKA Orchestra and celebrated rock band Antipodean Rock N Roll Collective (ARC).

The festival was also suitable for families with plenty of children’s activities. Giant game sets, laser tag, face painting and glitter tattoos were on offer.

Director Kate Adkins said the festival had been running for three years to add extra interest in Inverloch as a summer destination.

“Inverloch didn’t have a music festival. It was a great opportunity for us to put on something for the tourists, as well as the locals,” she said.

 

Music experience: directors Mick and Kate Adkins delivered another successful Sounds of Summer music festival in Inverloch on Saturday.

Family day: from left, Ari, Jess and Luella Tuenissen of Fern Tree Gully and Emma and Hazel Sorensen of Inverloch attended Sounds of Summer together on Saturday.

Cheers: from left, Inverloch’s Allana Mueller, Griffith’s Brianna Clark and Inverloch’s Amelia Cash enjoyed a great night out at Sounds of Summer on Saturday

Opening act: Kate Appleyard and Ben Mawdsley of Inverloch band Souly Us kicked off Sounds of Summer on Saturday.

Entertaining: local band Braxton Hicks had the crowd dancing at Sounds of Summer on Saturday.

Fun and games: from left, Sydney’s Susan and Lorcan Farrell, and Caroline Springs’ Matthew and Dean Gray loved the activities at Sounds of Summer on Saturday.

Prime spot: from left, Korumburra’s Hayley Maskell and Wonthaggi’s Karen Gervasi enjoyed the relaxed vibe at Sounds of Summer on Saturday.

Great event: from left, Kilcunda’s Eve Pollitt, Inverloch’s Daphne Hodge and Claudia Leys, and Albury’s Ella Morgan were excited to attend Sounds of Summer on Saturday.

Enjoying the atmosphere: Wonthaggi’s Claire and Louise Finlay were looking forward to a night of entertainment at Sounds of Summer on Saturday.

