Music honours soldiers

MUSICAL TRIBUTE: Kate Appleyard and Ben Mawdsley – also known as Souly Us – will release their new song My Soldier on Anzac Day.

EVERYONE has their own special way of paying tribute to the nation’s brave soldiers.

Inverloch artists Kate Appleyard and Ben Mawdsley have shown their gratitude through music, with their latest single My Soldier set to be released at midnight on Anzac Day (April 25).

The duo forms the band Souly Us, known for its unique, soulful sound.

Kate said the band was inspired by the human aspect of war and based the new song on a letter to soldier from his wife.

“We both have relatives who served in World War Two and sadly didn’t make it home. The Australian War Memorial and Legacy do incredible work every year to ensure the brave men and women who served at war for our country are remembered and the families left behind are cared for,” she said.

“The idea of releasing a song and giving the majority of the funds to these wonderful organisations was something that warmed our hearts.

“We feel so privileged to be able to release My Soldier on Anzac Day.”

Souly Us aims to donate as many funds as possible to the Australian War Memorial and Legacy through fans pre-ordering the track.

My Soldier is already available for pre order on the Apple iTunes Store.

“We hope as many of you wonderful people out there can jump on board with us for this special released and ‘help us help them’,” Ben said.

Souly Us has many exciting events on its calendar, including a debut of The Listening Room Show in Foster.

“We have produced The Listening Room Show, where the audience can hear the stories behind the songs. We will be debuting at the Rhythm Café in Foster from 7.15pm on May 18,” Ben said.

A music video is soon to be released for the song Meant To Be.

This single crowned Souly Us APRA AMCOS/TSA New Songwriter of the Year at the Tamworth Songwriters Association Awards this year.

Souly Us will also release its first album in September.