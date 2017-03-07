MX series initiatives launched in Wonthaggi

BIG plans for this year’s race season were revealed ahead of round one of the 2017 Motul MX Nationals series held at the Wonthaggi Motocross Track last week (Monday, February 27).

With little over a month to go until the first gate drop of the series, riders and teams were on site on Monday for the unveiling of some major initiatives as part of its 2017, including a ground breaking virtual series.

This will enable fans to race the exact same tracks online week by week, as part of the official Motul MX Nationals computer game.

In addition to the major announcement, Australia’s star athletes were on track at Wonthaggi to give fans a glimpse at their preseason form.

Reigning Motul MX Nationals champion Dean Ferris (CDR Yamaha) along with championship contenders Todd Waters (Crankt Protein Honda Racing), KTM’s Luke Styke and 2015 champion Kirk Gibbs were just four of the high profile riders who took to the sandy circuit for the first time since 2014.

The Wonthaggi track, famous for its deep and dark surface, set the scene for what will be a huge round one of the championship when Motul MX Nationals returns to the venue on April 2.

“It was fantastic to unveil some of the things we have been working on since August last year – everything is coming together, and we were all very excited to be back in Wonthaggi after a bit of a hiatus,” Motul MX Nationals promoter Kevin Williams said.

“Last year we had great depth of talent, particularly in our premier Thor MX1 class, but I think 2017 will be even better. We have fresh new faces stepping up onto the 450 machines, and it’s going to make every round of the championship not to be missed for our fans.

“One very exciting aspect of this season we’ve been piecing together is the virtual series, which is going to provide an all new experience for our fans.

“The tracks will all be digitally created to match the exact locations we are visiting, allowing our fans to play along at home and race the same circuits that our pros do online and free.”

In addition, Williams confirmed every round of the Motul MX Nationals will be broadcasted online.

With the 2017 Motul MX Nationals now officially launched, fans can expect further key announcements in the coming weeks regarding more official partners joining the series, as well as some all new dynamic support classes.

For more information on the Motul MX Nationals, head to www.mxnationals.com.au.