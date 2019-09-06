Native birds swoop into spring as breeding season begins

MAGPIE SWOOPING: Avoid magpie hotspots this swooping season.

Spring has arrived, meaning breeding season for native birds will soon be underway and swooping of unsuspecting humans and pets will commence.

Magpies warbling is one of the most familiar and endearing sounds of Australian wildlife, yet the whirring and whooshing sounds of a swooping magpie approaching fills most with dread.

“Bird swooping is part of life in Australia, as we share our environment with native wildlife,” Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) representative Peter Simpson said.

“Swooping occurs every year during breeding season and is largely a defensive manoeuvre carried out by some male birds when we come within close range of eggs or fledgling birds.

“They are simply taking action to deter any threat to their young.

“Being swooped by a territorial bird isn’t pleasant and can even cause injury. But the swooping is seasonal, healthy bird behaviour and so, if possible, the best response is to keep away from the area.”

BirdLife, Australia’s leading bird conservation organisation, has suggested that the swooping season has begun earlier than usual with numerous swooping incidents reported in the latter part of winter.

Some of the hotspots across Gippsland include public spaces and in or around forest and parks with tall eucalypt trees.

“It is illegal to harm native birds and offences can result in fines or prosecution. It is up to us to co-exist peacefully with wildlife and respect it,” said Mr Simpson.

“If you do end up in an area where there is a swooping bird, try to protect your head and eyes and move quickly through the area.

“We encourage people to share information about swooping birds by logging their encounter on our Swoop map.”

To report a swooping incident by any species of bird on Victoria’s swooping bird map, visit delwp.vic.gov.au/environment-and-wildlife/wildlife/swooping-birds