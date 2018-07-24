Navigating the marketing maze

MORE than 50 business leaders attended The Star’s ‘Marketing for the Future’ seminars held in Leongatha last Tuesday, July 17.

Marketing expert Damian Morgan spoke to those present about strategies businesses should employ to get noticed. This included traditional forms of media as well as social media channels.

Mr Morgan said using social media wasn’t simply about putting an advert out to your friends and regular clients and saying “job done”.

“As much as you would want to believe people don’t want to look at your advert on social media; they want entertainment,” Mr Morgan said.

“Social media is about entertaining and informing; it’s quite different to traditional forms like radio, television and newspapers.”

Mr Morgan went on to say that local newspapers, like The Star, use a combination of being a reliable local news source over many years combined with advertising as its package to clients.

“The secret about print advertising is to get your advertisement noticed by keeping it simple and not trying to put many messages across at one time,” he said.

He then presented a number of examples where a “busy” advert was replaced with one a lot simpler and the comparisons between the two were markedly different.

“Advertising in local papers will work if you present it simply and effectively.”

Businesses came from Leongatha and surrounding towns and Star advertising manager Joy Morgan was delighted with its success.

“I just want to thank all those who came. Given we had wild weather with heavy rain and gale force winds, I was so pleased people could still get here,” she said.

“It just shows how important it was for them to learn more about how to market their businesses.”

Joy said she was happy for The Star team to be contacted now or into the future for help with branding your business in both print and social media forms.