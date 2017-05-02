NETBALL JOY

LEONGATHA Football Netball Club will have the ability to host Gippsland league football and netball finals in the future with the announcement of funding for a two court outdoor netball facility worth $300,000.

Training night was of extra importance last Thursday night when more than 100 footballers and netballers heard the announcement from South Gippsland Shire mayor, Cr Ray Argento, about the club’s success.

Cr Argento read out part of the letter from State Minister for Sport, John Eren, which announced the $100,000 state contribution towards the Leongatha Football Netball Club’s outdoor netball courts development.

The application was submitted by the South Gippsland Shire Council as part of Sport and Recreation Victoria’s 2016-2017 Country Football and Netball Program.

The remainder of the $300,000 project will be made up with a $100,000 contribution from South Gippsland Shire Council, with the club needing to raise $100,000 for the completion.

Leongatha is the only club in the Gippsland league to have only indoor courts for matches, meaning it is unable to host league finals, unlike other towns in the league like Moe and Traralgon which boast excellent facilities for netballers. Wonthaggi Power has also just completed wonderful new outdoor netball courts meaning it too can now look at hosting finals of the Gippsland league.

The ability to showcase Leongatha in hosting a final one day will be a big plus for the town. Not to mention the importance of integrating both the football and netball divisions of the club into a unified body, something the club has been developing for some years.

The new facility will be made up of two netball courts, a fully compliant match netball court complete with competition lighting and a second court to provide training and warm-up facilities.

While the completion date is 2018, the club can probably expect to start using the new courts in the 2019 season.

Cr Argento was pleased the project could now go ahead and thanked everyone involved.

“I would like to thank the Victorian Government for its contribution that will make the Leongatha Court Development Project possible and congratulate the Leongatha Football Netball Club for its significant investment,” Cr Argento said.

“The Leongatha Recreation Reserve is the premier municipal recreation precinct and home to the only club playing within a major league. The development of the new courts will ensure the reserve is worthy of this status.

“Council acknowledges the reserve is a premier recreation facility for the region, with works already underway to improve the parking and links within the reserve; the Leongatha Court Development Project will only further enhance the reserve.”

Cr Argento said it was recognised as best industry practice to conduct league netball outdoors in a space that is co-located with the football to ensure equity and fairness.

“The development of the new courts will therefore also provide for a more cohesive club without the netballers feeling isolated,” he said.

“Once complete (in 2018), I know the project will help meet the high standard of netball and football facilities expected by such a well established and successful club and community.”

Former mayor, councillor and avid supporter of the Parrots, Mr Jim Fawcett who was present for the announcement, was acknowledged for his work leading up to successful grant application.

Also in attendance was Judy Buhagiar from Netball Victoria, Michelle Harris from GippSport, South Gippsland Shire Council’s Cr Meg Edwards and life member of the Leongatha Football Netball Club, Pat Kuhne.

Parrots’ netball president Renae Littlejohn and footy club president Mal Mackie were both present for the announcement.

“The club has raised $31,000 so far with another $4,000 in pledges so we will be working hard to see if anyone can help us achieve our $100,000 target,” Mrs Littlejohn said.

“This has been two years in the making with a lot of grant writing and so on. This will be great for our club and will save a lot of money and time in not having to move everything around on a trailer.”