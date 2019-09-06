Netballers ready for big changes in Leongatha



UMPIRES VITAL: including several umpires in training the LDNA can have upwards of 35 umpires officiating at any given day during the season. Special training days are held throughout the year.

A MAJOR upgrade of netball courts for the Leongatha and District Netball Association will begin in October.

Last year the Association secured a $500,000 Female Friendly Facilities Grant from the State Government and $50,000 through the Federal Government grants from Sports Australia to upgrade the netball facilities.

In addition, South Gippsland Shire Council will contribute $150,000 and LDNA $100,000 towards the $800,000 project.

The redevelopment will make Leongatha’s courts compliant to the run-off guidelines. New lights will be installed and drainage around the courts will be improved.

This has been a long term project for LDNA including; a feasibility study, a business plan and applications for the grant.

The project was undertaken by LDNA in collaboration with the Shire of South Gippsland, Netball Victoria, Leongatha Recreation Reserve Committee of Management, GippSport, Department of Environment Land Water and Planning, and participating clubs. LDNA has been part of the planning process as it works towards starting the project as soon as possible after the 2019 Winter Netball Competition has been completed.

The funding has been warmly welcomed, as the LDNA continues to grow.

LDNA has more than 450 players (juniors, seniors and all abilities) comprising seven clubs and 47 teams in the Winter Competition from Under 11’s to open age.

Players and teams from Leongatha Town, MDU, St Laurence, Mirboo North, Meeniyan, Mount Eccles, Korumburra-Bena and Inverloch-Kongwak compete for the premiership in each section.

LDNA president Anna Patterson said the Association has been involved in the application process to apply for funding to redevelop the courts for a period of six years. The initial funding for a feasibility study and a business plan were sponsored by the Shire of South Gippsland through community grants.

“The courts are not compliant to the current Netball Australia run off and distances between the courts,” Ms Patterson said. “The redevelopment will see an extension to the north end of the courts and new alignment of seven courts on the current footprint. The redevelopment will also set up drainage and green spaces to protect the court areas and support viewing for spectators.”

Sponsorships from both Federal and State Governments promote development of local facilities for an increased participation in sport and physical activities.

The Shire of South Gippsland will be managing the process which will be put out to tender once the Detailed Design plans are complete.

Leongatha and District Netball Association hold a variety of competitions throughout the year including two tournaments this winter season.

‘11 and Under Fun Day’ was held in June as a netball skill development day for players, coaches and umpires. After a mass warm up, 14 teams from around Gippsland played seven games each. With no finals or trophies, coaches were able to vary their players and change positions. Junior and inexperience umpires could be mentored over multiple short games.

The Junior Tournament held in July is the busiest day on the LDNA calendar. It includes all age groups and an All Abilities section. 30 teams from across Gippsland and the southern suburbs of Melbourne competed over 5 sections. LDNA representative teams compete against teams in each section for trophies that are awarded on the day.

LDNA All Ability Netball Team are part of the Winter Competition. This team has played at a local, regional and state level since 2015. They train and compete as two teams every Saturday morning during the season, rain hail or shine at the LDNA courts in Leongatha.

They have competed in and won several tournaments including 2018 and 2019 tournaments held in Leongatha and were runners up at Drouin Tournament 2018. The All Ability players try out for selection in the Gippsland Rep team and have played at the State Titles every year since 2015. This year players are excited to be participating again in the rep team in October.

Twilight netball has been running in Leongatha for 40 years. It offers social netball for Ladies, men and junior players. Games are played during the week under lights. Twilight Netball runs two competitions per year, in the spring and autumn. An average of 30 teams compete with many participants playing consistently over many years. Twilight Netball Spring 2019 will be held at the Leongatha Football Netball Courts starting in September while the LDNA courts are being redeveloped. Team entries for Ladies A and B and Mixed section 1 and 2 are now opened on LDNA facebook.

LDNA is holding a major fundraising event on Sunday, 27 October at the Leongatha Grandstand Function Rooms.

A “Diamond Tea” will feature guests including former Australian Diamonds player and English coach, Sue Hawkins, Australian Paralympian athlete Kelly Cartwright OAM, and Netball Victoria Hall of Fame and Life Member Jenny Sanchez.

Accompanying afternoon tea between 12noon and 4pm will be a mini auction and raffle with many items and prizes on offer.

A crowd of 230 is hoped to be attracted for the event. Funds raised will also support the Oncology Department at the Leongatha Memorial Hospital.

Tickets for individuals or tables can be booked through life member of the LDNA Pat Kuhne by phoning 5664 2235.

Major sponsors are Landmark Harcourts, Leongatha and Brett Kuhne’s Food and Event Gippsland.