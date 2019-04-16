New cat curfew has owners purrplexed

CAT BUSINESS: Rachel Carruthers was well prepared for the 24-hour cat curfew having built an elaborate enclosure for her two cats, Belle and Flinders.

CAT owners have been left confused and agitated by the new district ban, telling them their cats can no longer roam the neighbourhood.

Just over two weeks ago, the Sough Gippsland Shire Council brought in an order that requires cat owners to take more responsibility with the control of their feline friends.

The curfew ensures all cats must now remain contained within an owner’s property boundary at all times.

Despite some confusion about its launch date, the Council recently confirmed the cat curfew was in effect as of Monday, April 1.

Council’s spokesperson, Jamie Thorley, said cat owners will be given an amnesty period while they adjust to the new rules.

According to Mr Thorley, the introduction of the curfew will not require owners to purchase and install ‘cat runs’ on their properties.

“Council only ask that owners take precautions to ensure their animals are contained within their yard or property,” he said.

However, while a cat run may not be mandatory, many residents within the South Gippsland Shire don’t see any other choice but to purchase the enclosures.

Several locals expressed their concerns in in posts on The Great Southern Star’s Facebook page.

Korumburra resident, Annette Gail, said she understands the reasoning behind the curfew, but believes it is going to be hard to enforce it.

“There will be an increase in homeless cats – I can’t foresee all owners that don’t want to constantly confine their cats will not want to pay to get captured cats out,” she said.

The issue of containing farm cats was raised on the post – a valid concern for many people.

Michelle Derrick also asked how renters were supposed to build structures when construction or fixtures aren’t allowed in many rentals.

Several locals suggested registration should be no more once the curfew is implemented as cats aren’t able to leave the premise – and perhaps savings on registration would help pay for better enclosures.

On the other hand, many locals are all for the curfew, saying it is a part of responsible ownership to keep animals contained.

Local cat owner Jodie Duckworth said she thought the curfew was a great idea and follows a lot of other Shire’s curfews across Australia.

“Our cats were forced indoors permanently a couple of years ago because of the neighbourhood bully cat.

“I was sceptical at first, as I’ve grown up on a farm with pet cats coming and going as they pleased. But they are fine,” she said.

When Rachel Carruthers’ cats started to bring home numerous native bird kills, her conscious got the better of her so she began keeping the cats indoors.

While she had at first thought her cats were happier and better off being outdoors, she was surprised to find how they adapted.

“Since then I’ve realised that not only can they be perfectly content being kept indoors, but that actually they make better pets overall, as they’re far more involved with the family day to day and without the risks of road accidents and confrontations with other cats or dogs,” she said.

“And we have been rewarded with the return of many beautiful birds and animals that pass through our property with the cats secured away.

“I think the 24-hour curfew should be supported by responsible cat owners; it’s a win win for the welfare of their pets and the amazing native wildlife we are so lucky to have in South Gippsland.”

No matter the opinions, concerns, or potential consequences of the curfew, it’s been implemented and many locals are prepared with cat enclosures and GPS trackers.

In the words of Annette Gale, cat enclosures are “not the cheapest thing in the world, but cheaper than having to bust your pets out of the pound constantly.”

When asked about how Council plans to enforce the new law, Mr Thorley said extra rangers or staff would not be appointed.

“If our community members are experiencing issues with wandering cats on their properties, we encourage them to contact Council’s local laws team and we will arrange a cat trap to be delivered to their home to assist with detaining the wandering cat,” he said.