New centre eight years in the making

THE new Integrated Primary Care Centre (IPCC) has now been officially opened at the Leongatha Hospital.

The initial application for funding was made to the Commonwealth Government back in 2011.

This new centre is now home to Leongatha Healthcare’s second premises with its other building in Koonwarra Road remaining as a clinic but the Jeffery Street site now closed.

Whilst one half of the new IPCC houses Leongatha Healthcare, the other half will eventually be home to a range of allied health and community services; already a podiatrist is soon to use one of the consulting rooms plus more private services will follow.

Some of the spaces can be used for educational presentations with projectors and screens in place.

Gippsland Southern Health Service board chairman Alex Aeschlimann said at the opening on Monday, December 3, “the opportunity will be there to expand the capacity of clinical training to undergraduate and post graduate nursing, medical and allied health students.

“This facility is of an exceptional standard and was completed on time and on budget.”

The builder was Becon Constructions Australia P/L.

The idea is to create a one-stop shop for the community’s primary care needs.

Having doctors from Leongatha Healthcare right at the hospital doorstep will help for a more seamless task of having a doctor readily available in an emergency. The on-call doctor will be consulting at the IPCC centre and can quickly get to the hospital from there.

On the same day as the official opening, a pop-up art show was set up with guest artist Laura Welsh and other NDIS participants displaying artworks.

The quality works were well received and viewed whilst Marty Thomas’s talk about the Art Development Project in Cambodia was also part of the opening event.