New director joins council

FAITH Page has leapt straight into setting future directions at South Gippsland Shire Council since joining the executive team recently.

Ms Page is the new director of corporate and community services, taking over from Jan Martin who resigned last year due to ill health.

Ms Page has worked in financial services, technology operation and governance, risk and regulatory compliance.

Most recently she was a partner at professional services firm Ernst and Young.

“On my second day I went straight into council’s strategic briefing which was a good opportunity to embed myself in the process,” she said.