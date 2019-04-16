New look for Bass Coast Children’s Centre

REVAMP: from left Bass Coast Children’s Centre manager Dina McMaster, staff member Bianca Kimmins, committee of management president Merryn Quilford, Jemima, Riley, Ben and Bass Coast Shire Council mayor Cr Brett Tessari took a tour of the new look Bass Coast Children’s Centre last week.

FAMILIES are enjoying the benefits of a bright new learning space as part of the new look Bass Coast Children’s Centre in Wonthaggi.

A fresh coat of paint, timber look flooring, accessible classroom facilities, accessible toilets and a new kitchen are just a few of the additions to the recently refurbished centre.

The renovations to the council owned building were undertaken as part of council’s annual renewal program.

The work was completed in a short time frame to ensure minimal disruption to the service.

Centre coordinator Dina McMaster said the project was an excellent exercise in team work.

“We are very grateful to our staff, to the families and to council for their support during the entire process,” she said.

“A priority for the committee and staff was to maintain the welcoming feel of the centre.

“The timber look flooring, for instance, was really important to us. We wanted to keep the homely feeling of the centre.”

Mayor Cr Brett Tessari recently toured Bass Coast Children’s Centre to inspect the renovations.

“Early education and the provision of child care options are critical for a thriving, healthy community,” he said.

“We are really proud of what has been achieved with this space and congratulate the staff and the committee for supporting this project.”

Bass Coast Children’s Centre provides childcare and kindergarten, and is licensed for up to 40 children.