New major partner for junior footy

JUNIOR football in South Gippsland has a new major partner in the Bendigo Community Bank.

The San Remo, Cowes and Grantville and District branches have signed on as naming rights sponsor of the newly rebranded Bendigo Community Bank Southern Gippsland Junior Football Competition.

“When the opportunity arose to support the newly formed competition, our Board jumped at the chance to be involved,” branch manager Michael Scott said.

“Supporting children and keeping them active in our community is a big focus for us and we see this partnership as a perfect fit. We have already contributed nearly $3m to various groups and clubs and we look forward to this new partnership being a long and successful one.”

The competition will feature four grades of football this year – Under 10, Under 12, Under 14 and youth girls (13-18 years) – with more than 400 South Gippsland children expected to participate throughout the season.

The news comes on the back of the successful launch of a new AFL Gippsland McDonald’s Junior Academy and St Kilda Football Club’s two day Australia Post AFL Community Camp that provided more than 800 students with an opportunity to engage in football activities.

Competition committee of management chair Noel Burrell said the partnership with Bendigo Community Bank was an exciting opportunity for the new look competition.

“It has been a very exciting few months for junior footy in South Gippsland and Bendigo Community Bank’s support will go a long way to ensuring that development continues,” Burrell said.

“The start of the season is just around the corner and we’re looking forward to seeing it all come together and more boys and girls pulling on the boots and having a kick.”

The Bendigo Community Bank Southern Gippsland Junior Football Competition is set to kick off in April, with a season fixture expected to be finalised soon.

The competition also has a new Facebook page and website, which can be visited at www.southerngippslandjfc.sportingpulse.net