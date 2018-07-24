New principal for Korumburra

VAYA Dauphin is looking forward to new beginnings as the newly appointed principal at the Korumburra Secondary College (KSC).

Living with her partner in Mirboo North, when the opportunity arose, working at KSC seemed appealing.

Ms Dauphin has a long history with working in state schools.

Before starting her new role as principal at KSC, Ms Dauphin was principal at Neerim District Secondary College and before that, assistant principal for six years at Warragul Regional College.

Ms Dauphin is looking forward to connecting with the school community.

“I want to make KSC a school the community is proud of and I want it to be the school of choice,” she said.

“I have met every parent who has come into the office since being here and I want everyone to know they are welcome to pop in and see me even if it’s just to say hello.

“I’ve already met the school captains, taken a study class, been on yard duty and spoken to a few groups of students.

“It’s possible in a small community to know all of the students and that’s my goal over time.”

Outside of work, Ms Dauphin enjoys hockey and writing young adult fiction books.

“The big thing I’m really passionate about is the students having every opportunity to follow their passion, whether that’s getting a job, going to TAFE or going to university,” she said.

“The other thing I am passionate about is that the students get a really good grounding in maths and English.

“Writing is a fundamental skill and it is the by-product of thinking. You capture your thoughts and ideas generally in writing.”

Ms Dauphin said the students have access to high quality teaching, opportunities and community support.