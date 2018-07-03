New school creates interest

A NEW high school will open in Ryanston in 2019 and an open day held at the school site on Saturday was well attended by interested families.

The Village High School, an extension of the village schools already operating in Koonwarra and Phillip Island, will offer Year 7 enrolments next year.

Village High School working group members Rachel Carruthers and Lien Sim said the enrolment process for the school had recently been opened.

The open day was held so the public could find out more about the high school and how it operates differently to other schools.

Ms Carruthers said while the high school expects to collect students from the village schools, there will also be places available for students from other schools.

“The Village High School will look different to existing high schools so we wanted to inform the public about who we are and what we are doing,” she said.

“A lot of families are already familiar with how the village schools operate and the high school will just be an extension of that.

“The open day explained the basics of how we function to those who may come from other schools.”

Ms Sim said it was an opportunity for families to see the site and get a feel for what the high school will be like.

Around 50 people were at the open day.

“For us, it was about communicating our message to families, to make sure our school is a good match for them,” Ms Lim said.

“Our model looks a bit different, so we require people to be on board with our philosophies and approach.”

The Village High School will be open for Year 7 students in 2019 and by 2024, will cater for students in years 7 to 12.

Attendance will be capped at around 120 students, once operating for all year levels.

“Our intention is to keep it a small school,” Ms Sim said.

Ms Carruthers said the school operates as per the Victorian curriculum, however it is delivered in a way that allows students to have input into their own education.

“This occurs in a limited manner at the primary level, however we are hoping to expand on this at the high school,” she said.

“The aim is to support the students to follow their passions, so we will stay small for that reason.

“It gives us the ability to offer individual learning plans that are at the core of student learning.”

For more information on the Village High School visit www.villagehighschool.org.